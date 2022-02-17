Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 17, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

February 17, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Muslim outfit PFI holds ‘Unity March’ in Rajasthan, Kerala, Bengal, TN over ‘hijab’ issue
  • Exclusive: Modi lashes out at Kejriwal for ‘Khalistan’ comment, and at Channi for ‘UP bhaiyya’ remark
  • Exclusive: Mulayam Yadav, with entire clan, attends mega rally in support of son Akhilesh in UP

