Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 7, 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Will farmers call off their agitation tomorrow? What are their remaining demands?

Exclusive: Why PM Modi said in Gorakhpur rally that ‘lal topi’ (of SP) is a red alert for UP?

Exclusive: Can Akhilesh Yadav’s SP and Jayant’s RLD give a strong fight to BJP in western UP?​

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News