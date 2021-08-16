Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How desperate Afghans fleeing Kabul fell to their death from an aircraft in flight

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: How desperate Afghans fleeing Kabul fell to their death from an aircraft in flight

Exclusive: How thousands ran on the tarmac at Kabul airport as an aircraft prepared to take off

Exclusive: How 3.5 lakh strong Afghan army surrendered to 70,000 Taliban without firing a shot

