24-year-old man found dead inside Taj suite in Delhi, suicide note recovered

A 24-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in Delhi on Friday afternoon. The deceased, identified as Karan Chandra was found lying dead on his bed at Taj Vivanta with a suicide note by his side. The incident came to light around 3.45 p.m. yesterday, when hotel staff tried to approach him regarding his check-out date. "One 24-year-old man Karan Chandra found dead in a room at Taj Vivanta yesterday. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot. Investigation is underway," New Delhi Zone DCP, Eish Singhal said.

The manager on duty tried to contact him on his mobile number and intercom, but there was no response after which the staff came to check and started knocking on his door, but again he did not respond. As the room was locked from the inside, they entered the after using master key of the suite.

On entering, they found the bedroom locked and sensed a foul smell. A PCR was made at 4.10 pm and police reached the spot. The door of the bedroom was opened and Karan was found lying on his bed. Karan had checked-in on January 19.

