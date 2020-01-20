Monday, January 20, 2020
     
IAS aspirant tries to commit suicide at Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station

Atul Bhatia
New Delhi Updated on: January 20, 2020 18:43 IST
An IAS aspirant attempted to commit suicide at Delhi's Karol Bagh Metro Station on Monday. The 23-year-old had been preparing for the Civil Services exam. He was depressed as he failed to make it to the Prelims of Civil Services exam of 2019. 

The boy was saved just in time as the train operator applied brakes immediately. He was rushed to DDU Hospital for minor injuries, and discharged later. He has been counseled by a doctor. 

His father is a teacher in Telangana while his mother works as a homemaker. 

