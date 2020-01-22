18-year-old boy sexually assaulted by schoolmates, hostel staffers; commits suicide

Image Source : PTI Maharashtra boy commits suicide after being sexually assaulted

An 18-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself in Maharashtra. The incident was reported from Chandrapur district of the state, where the boy was sexually assaulted allegedly by his school mates and some of the hostel staffers.

The deceased, who was a Class 12 student, used to stay in Sevadal Boys Hostel situated in Jivati Tahsil, Marai Patan village in the district.

Police have recovered a notebook from the crime place in which the boy has mentioned that he was sexually assaulted by three hostel staffers and other fellow students on a regular basis. According to police, the victim has also mentioned incidents that he faced in the past.

Briefing about the incident, Shilwant Nandedkar, the sub-divisional police officer said, "We have registered a case under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) against 14 persons including 11 students and three hostel staffers."

Also Read | Delhi: Woman, 12-year-old son found dead at home in Jahangirpuri

Also Read | 22-year-old mother in US arrested on suspicion of killing her 3 kids​