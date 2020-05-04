2 APEEJAY School branches in Delhi's Sheikh Sarai, Saket sealed for violating norms

At least two branches of a private school here were sealed on Monday for violating norms, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

In a series of tweets, he said two APEEJAY School branches at Sheikh Sarai and Saket were sealed on Monday.

"APEEJAY school had been violating all kinds of norms of Healthy Education system. Inspite of audits showing crores of surplus money in accounts, it was illegally arm twisting parents for increased fee. Today two of its schools have been sealed," he said.

Bhardwaj said it was same school against whom reports were laid down by the Delhi Assembly's Petitions Committee, of which he was a member.

