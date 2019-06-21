Friday, June 21, 2019
     
UP Assembly monsoon session to begin from July 18

Both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will meet on July 18 for the monsoon session.

Lucknow Published on: June 21, 2019 18:58 IST
Both houses of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will meet on July 18 for the monsoon session.

The state cabinet at its meeting on Tuesday had decided to convene the session on July 18.

An official release Friday said the governor has approved the proposal adopted at the meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

 

A bill is likely to be introduced making it mandatory for all private universities across Uttar Pradesh to ensure that campuses will not be allowed to be used for "any anti-national activity" among other provisions.

The cabinet cleared the draft of the proposed law which says universities must act to inculcate "desh bhakti (patriotism)" in its students.

The number of sittings during the session will be decided at a meeting of the business advisory committee of the legislature, an official said. 

