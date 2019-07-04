Second tragedy in offing after Tiware? Cracks reported in another dam in Maharashtra

Image Source : PTI Second tragedy in offing after Tiware dam? Cracks reported in another dam in Maharashtra representational image

Panic gripped residents of some villages in Bhokardan tehsil of Maharashtra after leakage was reported from the Dhamna dam, but officials said there was nothing to worry.

This comes in the backdrop of a breach in a dam in the coastal Konkan region following incessant rains which led to the death of 11 people.

Bhokardan tehsil in Jalna district has witnessed incessant rains for the last four days.

Due to heavy showers, the dam is on the verge of getting filled to full capacity. Residents of Shelud and other nearby villages located near the dam on Tuesday noticed cracks at five to six places in the wall of the water body.

A video showing leakage from the dam found its way on social media, creating panic among local villagers.

Hearing the news about cracks in the dam's wall, district collector Ravindra Biwnade, additional superintendent of police Samadhan Pawar and engineers from the irrigation department visited the spot for an inspection.

Resident deputy collector Soham Wayal said irrigation department engineers inspected the dam and found it be safe.

There is nothing to worry, Wayal said. However, revenue officials have asked villagers not to venture near the dam.

Wayal said the dam was constructed in 1972 and its capacity is 2,574.26 cu mi.