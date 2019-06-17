Tadoba reserve's core zone to shut for visitors during rains

Image Source : PTI Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (Representational image)

The core zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra will be closed for visitors during the monsoon season, an official said Monday.

However, the reserve's buffer zone will remain open for tourists during rains, he said.

"Dirt roads in the reserve pose a problem during rains. Hence, following directives of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the TATR management has decided to shut tourism activities in its core zone during the monsoon time, with effect from July 1," a senior forest official said.

But, tourists will be able to enjoy the safari in TATR's buffer zone, which is also inhabited by tigers and other wild animals, he said.

Visitors will be allowed entry from seven different gates in the buffer zone during the rainy season, he said.

In 2018-19, nearly 1.79 lakh tourists visited TATR, located in Chandrapur district, as per official figures.

Maharashtra has nearly half-a-dozen tiger reserves, the prominent among being Pench, Melghat, TATR and Sahyadri.

There are nearly 165 striped cats inhabiting these reserves.