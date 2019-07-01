Monday, July 01, 2019
     
Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot inaugurates two units of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the fifth and sixth units of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant in Baran District. He stressed the need for Rajasthan to be brought in power surplus states. With the inauguration of two new units, power generation capacity of the plant has risen to 2320 megawatts.

Kota Updated on: July 01, 2019 7:18 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the fifth and sixth units of Chhabra Thermal Power Plant in Baran district on Sunday.

With the commencement of the two units, the power generation capacity of the plant has increased to 2,320 megawatts, the chief minister said.

This would benefit 78 lakh people in the state, he added.

Gehlot said Rajasthan needs to be brought among power surplus states so that even farmers, industries and people in remote areas can be benefitted.

He said his government is committed to making the best use of all available energy resources to achieve the goal by 2021-22.

Power department officials have been directed to chalk out a plan to raise electricity generation in government and private sectors, he added.

