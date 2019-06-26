Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
Video | Protestors in Karnataka block Kumaraswamy's convoy over pending demands

Kumaraswamy's convoy was blocked for about 20 minutes following which the chief minister lost his cool. He got up from his seat twice to argue with the protestors.

New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 14:46 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was met with 'shame, shame' slogans when he was on his way to Karegudda, Manvi Taluk for his 'village stay programme'.

Hundreds of workers from the Yermarus Thermal Power Station, Neeravari Valaya Hangami Karmika Sangha, and Hutti Gold Mines staff and employees have been protesting over their long-pending demands -- wages and other issues.

The protestors blocked Kumaraswamy's convoy in Yermarus. The chief minister left for his second village stay in a government bus -- which was stopped just outside the inspection bungalow in Yermarus.

Kumaraswamy's convoy was blocked for about 20 minutes following which the chief minister lost his cool. He got up from his seat twice to argue with the protestors.

