Video | Protestors in Karnataka block Kumaraswamy's convoy over pending demands

Protesters in Karnataka block Kumaraswamy's convoy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was met with 'shame, shame' slogans when he was on his way to Karegudda, Manvi Taluk for his 'village stay programme'.

Hundreds of workers from the Yermarus Thermal Power Station, Neeravari Valaya Hangami Karmika Sangha, and Hutti Gold Mines staff and employees have been protesting over their long-pending demands -- wages and other issues.

The protestors blocked Kumaraswamy's convoy in Yermarus. The chief minister left for his second village stay in a government bus -- which was stopped just outside the inspection bungalow in Yermarus.

#WATCH Raichur: Workers from Yermarus Thermal Power Station protested before the bus of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy over wages and other issues & raised slogans of 'Shame! Shame!', while he was on his way to Karegudda for his 'village stay prog'. The CM got angry on protesters. pic.twitter.com/FK3OI4limx — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Kumaraswamy's convoy was blocked for about 20 minutes following which the chief minister lost his cool. He got up from his seat twice to argue with the protestors.