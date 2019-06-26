After Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government cuts security of his family members

Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh government has substantially reduced the security of N Chandrababu Naidu's son, who had been enjoying Z category security, days after the former chief minister's security was slashed.

Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh, has now been provided with four armed gunmen instead.

Also, earlier, the likes of an MLC had a 5+5 security, which has now been reduced to 2+2.

Moreover, other facilities of Chandrababu Naidu and his family's cavalcade have also been cut.

Infuriated over the decision of the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have expressed their displeasure on the fact that Naidu and his family were not apprised of the decision.

Earlier this month, Naidu's Z+ category security was withdrawn by the YSR Congress-led government, which led to demonstrations by TDP members.

In the recently concluded assembly election in the state, YSR Congress Party got an absolute majority by winning 151 seats while TDP managed to win only 23 seats of 175.

In Lok Sabha polls also, YSCRP won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while TDP secured only three.