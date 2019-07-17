Image Source : PTI Snags in Mumbai local train services after overhead wire snaps near Kalyan

The passengers on the Mumbai Suburban railways today, faced trouble as services were affected after the overhead equipment (OHE) of a local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan was damaged.

"Due to OHE problem in BL-10 local between Vithalwadi and Kalyan on Up line, services are held up. Technical team is working on it to restore ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Inconvenience is deeply regretted," Central Railways in a tweet said.

The Shuttle and special services were launched between Ambernath, Karjat, Khopoli, Kalyan, Dombivali and Thane to clear the extra rush from these stations, a railway official said.

Due to heavy rainfall, the Central Railways had arranged eight special trains from Dombivali and Thane railway stations in Mumbai in order to clear the rush in Maharashtra.

"To ease the travelling of office-goers and college students in the peak hours of travelling, six trains from the mainline and 2 trains from the harbour line on Dombivali and Thane railways stations have been arranged. We are also running special trains apart from Sunday schedule," Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), said.

Heavy downpour has also caused poor visibility and delay in flight operations in Mumbai in the past one week.

(With ANI Inputs)

