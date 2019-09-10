Image Source : FILE Madras lawyers boycott courts over Chief Justice's transfer

Advocates practicing at the Madras High Court, here on Tuesday, boycotted courts and tribunals in protest against transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani to the Meghalaya High Court and demanded revocation of the transfer order.

She was transferred by the Supreme Court collegium, which also declined her appeal to reconsider the transfer decision.

Following that, Justice Tahilramani sent her resignation letter to President Ram Nath Kovind. She also sent a copy of her resignation letter to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

She was elevated as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court on August 28, 2018.

Though her resignation is yet to be accepted, Justice Tahilramani has abstained from court proceedings from Monday.

