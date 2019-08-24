Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Labourer gets life term for killing contractor

Labourer gets life term for killing contractor

In the order passed earlier this week, District Judge H M Patwardhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Rinkumar Gautam.

PTI PTI
Thane Published on: August 24, 2019 18:18 IST
Labourer gets life term for killing contractor
Image Source : PTI

Labourer gets life term for killing contractor

A district court here has sentenced to life imprisonment a 25-year-old labourer for killing a building contractor over a financial dispute in 2015.

In the order passed earlier this week, District Judge H M Patwardhan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, Rinkumar Gautam.

According to the prosecution, the contractor, Guddu Hamid Khan, 35, owed Rs 20,000 to the accused.

Annoyed over not getting his money back despite repeated demands, Gautam stabbed Khan to death with a knife at a construction site in Ghodbunder Road area in May 2015, the prosecution told the court.

Holding him guilty under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), the court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMont Blanc pens to Patek Philippe watches: Arun Jaitley had a refined taste Next StoryNavy on high alert, strict vigil in Tamil Nadu  