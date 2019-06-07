Kerala: Three hospitals charged for denying treatment to 62-year old H1N1 patient in Kottayam

Image Source : PTI Three Kerala hospitals charged for denying treatment to 62-year-old-patient in Kottayam. Representational Image

The Kottayam Police, on Thursday, lodged an FIR against three hospitals, including one run by the government, after they allegedly refused to admit a 62-year old H1N1 patient.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by K Renimol, who alleged that her father, Jacob Thomas was denied treatment by the three hospitals and later died due to the alleged negligence.

She also mentioned that her father was denied treatment at all three hospitals as they cited various excuses like unavailability of ventilator facility.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone. I went to three hospitals and my father was alive since we were giving him chest compressions. But no one could save my father as no one attended to him. We were just sent from one hospital to another. I am approaching legal remedies", said K Renimol, daughter of the deceased.

Jacob Thomas, suffering from H1N1, was transported to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital from Kattapana in the Idukki district in an ambulance after his condition worsened.

"We reached the emergency and casualty department of the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. But the PRO told us they cannot admit my father as there was no ventilator available. Despite passionate pleas, not even a doctor came to see him," Renimol, added.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja had asked the Directorate of Medical Education to probe into the matter after which an FIR against three hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College and two other private hospitals was lodged under relevant sections of IPC at the local police station.