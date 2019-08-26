Brave IAF pilots carry out daring operations to rescue civilians in flood hit areas

Image Source : AP IMAGES IAF South Western Command performs humanitarian rescue operations

Indian Air Force has played a key role in the humanitarian efforts in the flood-affected areas over the last few months. From Maharashtra to Gujarat to Karnataka, the brave pilots of the IAF have time and again demonstrated their capability of safely rescuing civilians in times of crisis.

A team of IAF personnel demonstrated a sample humanitarian rescue operation at the headquarters of IAF South Western Air Command (SWAC) in Gandhinagar.

Some acts of bravery were demonstrated when an air warrior landed himself in a flooded area near Navsari to help an older woman climb the cradle, as the woman could not climb in the cradle.

Overall, the South Western Air Command flew in large numbers, rescuing over 300 stranded people, including women and children, airdropping over 23,000 food packets and delivering more than 60 tonnes of relief material.

