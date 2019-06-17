Severe heatwave claims 113 lives in Bihar in two days, toll hits 184

Image Source : AP Heatwave kills 113 people in bihar

Severe heatwave in Bihar has left at least 184 people dead and more than 100 hospitalised. In the last 48 hours only, as many as 113 people were declared dead.

The deaths have been majorly reported from Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada districts -- 61.

Aurangabad has reported the highest number of deaths at 30, followed by 20 in Gaya and 11 in Nawada since Saturday. The figures were confirmed by the state disaster management department.

Most of the victims were aged above 50 and were rushed to the hospitals in semi-conscious state with symptoms of high fever, diarrhoea and vomitting.

PATNA

A 60-year old woman, Amna Khatoon, and 47-year old Muhammad Aslam, died in Patna's Fulvashishraif, while a youth at Rajendra Nagar terminal and two other students also were left dead.

One person died in Patna City, Naubatpur, Pandarak and Futaha each. An elderly man died in a village of Kododhi in the Kadodi Panchayat of Simultala in Jamui district. And a young man, Pradeep Paswan, died in Sanhola in Bhagalpur.

AURANGABAD

Four people died on Sunday morning. Twenty-five new patients were admitted.

ROHTAS

Nine people have died in Rohtas district in two days.

Number of people who died due to heat stroke in last two days:

Aurangabad 36 Gaya 28 Patna 09 Rohtas 09 Buxar 06 Nawada 05 Sheikhpura 03 Bhagalpur 03 Nalanda 03 Khagaria 02 Muzaffarpur 02 Siwan 01 Lakhisarai 01 Katihar 01 Jmui 01 Jahanabad 01 Munger 01 Darbanga 01

MEASURES BEING TAKEN

State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of the dead.

Nitish Kumar has also directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps and measures in dealing with the heatwave.

In furtherance, four doctors from Patna have been sent to ANMMCH; while primary health centres (PHCs) have been told to keep aside 50 per cent of their beds for sunstroke victims.

District officials have also been instructed to camp at the hospital till the situation returns to normal.

Harsh Vardhan, India’s health minister, said people should not leave their homes until temperatures fall.

WATCH VIDEO: Heatwave claims 57 lives in Bihar