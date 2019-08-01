Former Maldives vice-president detained in Tuticorin port for entering India illegally

Image Source : FILE Former Maldives vice-president detained in Tuticorin for entering India illegally

Former vice-president of Maldives Ahmed Adeeb was detained in Tuticorin port on Tuesday by Indian agencies for entering India illegally.

As per reports, Adeeb was trying to enter India illegally pretending to be a crew member of a cargo ship -- Virgo 9.

There were a total of nine crew members onboard the Virgo 9 which was returning from Indonesia. Eight of the nine crew members were Indonesians.

The Ship reportedly began its journey from Indonesia on July 27 with 10 people on board.

As per news agency ANI, "Tuticorin Port Authority say they have detained the former vice-president of Maldives, Ahmed Adeeb. MEA says, 'they are trying to ascertain the veracity of the reports".

Ahmed Adeeb, who stands accused of grand corruption, returned to the Maldives on Saturday after more than three weeks in India receiving medical treatment.

Adeeb left the country on June 14 and was due back on the 26th, but his medical furlough was extended by 10 days for additional treatment and tests, according to the Maldives Correctional Service.

Local media reported that Adeeb’s eye doctor has recommended a follow-up consultation after six months.

Mihaaru reported that Adeeb was diagnosed with glaucoma in 2017.

Adeeb, who served as former president Abdulla Yameen’s deputy, was accused of plotting to assassinate Yameen and involvement in the embezzlement of more than US$90 million from state coffers.

He was sentenced to 33 years in jail but had his convictions quashed in May by appellate courts on the grounds of undue political influence over the trials in 2016.

The High Court has ordered fresh trials for two of the three convictions against Adeeb.

Following the prosecutor general’s appeal of the High Court’s ruling to dismiss the cases at the Supreme Court, the court ordered a fresh travel ban on Adeeb as the case is adjudicated.

The government’s decision to grant Adeeb medical leave incensed the public, who feared he might abscond.

But the home ministry and police assured the parliamentary national security committee that there was “no chance” Adeeb could escape.

On Saturday, after Adeeb’s inbound flight landed, Home Minister Imran Abdulla tweeted that he had fulfilled the pledge to ensure Adeeb’s return.