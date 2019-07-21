BJP leader BS Tomar shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ghaziabad, SHO suspended

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE BJP leader shot dead in Ghaziabad

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dr BS Tomar was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad late on Saturday. The incident was reported from Masuri area of Ghaziabad. The assailants had fired 5 shots at the BJP leader after which he was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to the eyewitnesses, the assailants were in a Bolero car. However, investigations revealed the miscreants were on a two-wheeler.

The incident has lead to tension in the nearby area including in Dasna, where locals said the incident took place roughly 50 metres from the police station.

The SHO of the police station, Praveen Sharma has been suspended over the incident.

Meanwhile, a case into the incident has been registered and the police are on the lookout of the miscreants.

Commenting on the incident the police said, "The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind. Search has begun, they will be nabbed soon."

Further details will be revealed after the post-mortem report of the BJP leader, the police said.

Also Read | PSO of Mehbooba Mufti’s cousin shot dead outside mosque in Anantnag

Also Read | Meat shop owner shot dead in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

Watch TV Coverage: BJP leader shot dead in Ghaziabad