J&K: PSO of Mehbooba Mufti's cousin shot dead outside mosque in Anantnag

A personal security officer (PSO) of PDP leader Mufti Sajjad Hussain, cousin of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The incident took place outside a mosque in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, according to the reports. The policeman was on duty and was in the security detail of Hussain. The deceased PSO has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Rishi.

According to initial reports, the PSO was shot dead from a close range. Hussain was inside the mosque offering Friday prayers when the incident took place.

Security forces have launched an operation to nab the terrorists involved in the firing.

