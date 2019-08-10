Anand Mahindra shares hilarious video of boy dancing on anti-theft bike alarm | Watch

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Anand Mahindra shares hilarious video of boy dancing on anti-theft bike alarm

The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is super active on social media and never misses a chance to either tweet or reply in a way unique of him.

The Mahindra honcho, recently shared a video of a boy dancing to the tune of anti-theft alarm of a motorcycle. The video went viral in minutes and it is still making lakhs of people laugh their hearts out.

"Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I've seen in a long time. I'm still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun...," Mahindra said in the accompanying caption of the video.

Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun... pic.twitter.com/eYC4MKXRDk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2019

In the video, a shirtless boy kicks a bike to trigger the theft alarm and moves his body in a very peculiar way to match the rhythm of the alarm, evoking laughter.

What makes the video interesting is that to an adult mind it brings memories of a happy childhood.

The video shows that the boy was sent to get some item from the neighbourhood grocery shop and he danced to the tune on his way back.

Mahindra's tweet has been liked over 64,000 times and re-tweeted by over 15,000 users.

While one user called the act "beyond hilarious", another termed the boy "Oscar winning actor in making".

"Yes sir!! thanks for sharing... I too enjoyed it, great creativity by natural choreographer," said another user.