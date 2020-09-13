Deoghar Internationl Airport to start operations in November, Puri takes stock

Image Source : PTI Deoghar Airport will be operational by November, Civil Aviation Minister informed on Saturday.

Ranchi/ Deoghar: In what will be a massive boost to tourism and transportation sector in Jharkhand and neighbouring Bihar, the long-awaited Deoghar International Airport is set to start operations by November. On Saturday, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri took stock of preparations. Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said flight operations from the Deoghar international airport in Jharkhand will begin in the first week of November.

The runway construction has been completed on time, he said, while visiting the site to inspect the progress of the work.

The airport terminal is expected to be completed by December, the minister said, adding the routes will be finalised soon, PTI reported.

"Deoghar is an important pilgrim centre and a tourist destination visited by crores of people every year. Air connectivity will bring development to the region.

"An aerocity will be constructed close to the airport through a joint venture of the state government and the Airports Authority of India," Puri said.

2,500m-long runway, massive terminal building

Spread over 657 acres, the airport will comprise a 2,500-metre-long runway and a terminal building on 5,130 sq metre area, sources said.

The design of the terminal building will be inspired from the Baidyanath Dham temple structure and there will be paintings of Adivasi art, handicrafts and local tourist sites inside the airport, they added.

Deoghar --'ghar’ (abode) of the Gods and Goddesses (‘dev’)-- is home to Baba Badiyanath Temple (Lord Shiva). The temple, according to folklore, was built by the Late Maharaja of Giddhour (Jamui district). Deoghar is known for the Baidyanath Jyotirlinga shrine and one of the most sacred places for Hindus.

Deoghar International Airport was a long-demand of locals in the region. Once operational, the airport is set to cut the travel time of passengers. As of now, the two main airports serving the two states are in Patna and Ranchi. It takes almost 8 to 10 hours by road to reach Deoghar from Patna or Ranchi.

