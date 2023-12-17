Mizoram: Tongchanga resigns as CADC chairman, joins ZPM after leaving MNF

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Aizawl: Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma arrives to take the oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram.

In a political shift in Mizoram, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has successfully formed a new government, removing the Mizo National Front (MNF) from power. Lalduhoma, the leader of ZPM, has assumed the role of Mizoram's new Chief Minister. Concurrently, Kali Kumar Tongchangya, who recently joined ZPM after leaving MNF, submitted his resignation on Friday as the Chairman of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram. This information was confirmed by an official.

On December 8, Tongchangya, along with five BJP members of CADC, joined ZPM. He later resigned from his position as chairman of CADC. Tongchanga handed his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati. Reports suggest that Tongchanga and other members are attempting to establish a ZPM-led council in CADC.

It's worth noting that in the 40-seat Mizoram Legislative Assembly, ZPM secured victory with 27 seats, while MNF won only 10 seats. In addition to this, the BJP holds two seats, and Congress won one.

Historical shift

This will be the first time since Mizoram's creation in 1987 that the state will be governed by a non-Congress and non-MNF government. The electoral setback for MNF extended to its ministers, with nine out of eleven ministers who contested the polls experiencing defeat. Prominent figures like Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia, Health Minister R Lalthangliana, and Rural Development Minister Laruatkima faced losses against ZPM candidates.

Lalduhoma, the 73-year-old ZPM chief, has a storied political journey. Initially contesting Mizoram assembly polls in 1984 on a Congress ticket, he later became an independent MP in 2018. Lalduhoma, with a background as an ex-IPS officer in charge of Indira Gandhi's security, is known for his involvement in the formation of ZPM.

ZPM working president K Sapdanga expressed the party's intent to stake a claim to form the government after holding a consultative meeting with newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders on Tuesday. ZPM secured victories in numerous constituencies, including Kolasib, Aizawl, Lunglei, and Serchhip, among others.

