Methamphetamine, heroin worth over Rs 87 crore seized in Mizoram

Personnel of Assam Rifles have recovered 2 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore and heroin valued at around Rs 27.8 crore in East Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border, officials said.

No person has yet been arrested in connection with the seizure on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The quantity of heroin recovered was nearly 3.9 kg.

A senior official of Assam Rifles later told PTI that two drug peddlers managed to flee before the personnel could apprehend them.

Further investigation is underway.

