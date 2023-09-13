Wednesday, September 13, 2023
     
Methamphetamine, heroin worth over Rs 87 crore seized in Mizoram

No person has yet been arrested in connection with the seizure on Tuesday, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

PTI Reported By: PTI Aizawl Published on: September 13, 2023 21:43 IST
Personnel of Assam Rifles have recovered 2 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore and heroin valued at around Rs 27.8 crore in East Mizoram’s Champhai district near the Myanmar border, officials said.

The quantity of heroin recovered was nearly 3.9 kg.

A senior official of Assam Rifles later told PTI that two drug peddlers managed to flee before the personnel could apprehend them.

Further investigation is underway.

