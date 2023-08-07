Incessant rains trigger flash floods in Mizoram, several families evacuated

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Some dwelling houses in Kamalanagar-IV area were fully submerged, officials said.

Several families were evacuated to safer places in two districts of Mizoram on Monday as floods hit the region after incessant rain, officials said. Low-lying areas of various parts of the state’s southernmost district of Lawngtlai and its neighbouring Lunglei are now inundated.

An official of Lunglei district said that 40 families from Tlabung town and two adjacent villages were evacuated to schools, a community hall and a trade facilitation centre due to the swelling of the Khawthlangtuipui river. Several houses in the low-lying area were partially submerged by the water, he said.

"The water level is increasing due to continuous rainfall. However, no casualty was reported till now," the official told PTI over the phone. Officials and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), an influential civil society organisation, are executing the rescue operation, he said. As many as 85 families were evacuated to safer places.

At least 45 families residing in Chawngte town in Lawngtlai district were also evacuated to safer places due to inundation. Some dwelling houses in Kamalanagar-IV area were fully submerged, officials said. The district administration is closely monitoring the situation, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)

