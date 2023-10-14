BJP appoints election in-charge for Mizoram, appoints president of Chandigarh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju at Parliament House complex.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2023: Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju has been appointed by the BJP as election in-charge for Mizoram. Voting in all 40 Assembly election in the state is set to take place on November 7 and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

The saffron party has also appointed national secretary Anil Antony and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton as the party's co-in-charges for the elections.

In another development, the BJP also appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the party's Chandigarh unit president, according to a statement issued by party national general secretary and headquarters in-charge Arun Singh.

All these appointments have been cleared by BJP chief JP Nadda, the party said.

Mizoram Assembly Election 2018 Result

In 2018 Assembly election, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had won 26 seats, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) bagged eight seats. The Congress had won five seats and the BJP just secured one.

Rahul Gandhi to visit poll-bound state

Ahead of the assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would campaign for the party in the state for three days from October 16.

AICC Media Coordinator and in-charge for Mizoram Mathew Anthony said that Gandhi would be in Mizoram from October 16 and on the first day, would interact and walking along with the people from the Chandmari junction to the Treasury Bhawan in Aizawl.

Before returning to Delhi on October 18, he would attend a number of organisational and campaign related events.

The Congress was voted out of power in 2018 by the Mizo National Front (MNF). State Congress chief Lalsawta recently said that the party would field candidates in all the 40 Assembly seats and the Central Election Committee would soon announce the names of the candidates.

