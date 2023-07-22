Thane: RPF Jawan risks life to save passenger who fell while trying to board train | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab of the video showing RPF jawan saving life

Showing presence of mind, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved the life of a passenger who fell while trying to board a running train at the Thane railway station. The passenger was trying to board the Saket Express going from Mumbai to Kalyan at Platform No. 7. The complete incident was captured on CCTV installed at the platform.

As the train was already in motion and picking up speed, the man fell while trying to board it. RPF jawan Sumit Pal, who was standing on the platform, saw the man and, without wasting any time, quickly ran towards him. As the man fell, the constable pulled him away from the moving train, preventing an untoward mishap.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, a man from Bihar came dangerously close to being run over by a train. The frightening footage of his near-death experience has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows a man struggling to board a moving train. He stumbles and falls, with his body somewhat on the platform and partially on the side of the train. The clip further shows that he was on the point of getting run over by the train when the jawan intervened and gave him a second life.

The shocking footage was shared by the Ministry of Railways’ official Twitter account. The caption read, "An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train."

Netizens flocked to comment on the video. One user wrote, "We can simply avoid these type of accidents and save life’s with the use of technology and make door close before train starts from station and open door after stopping at stations."

Another user wrote, "And you guys keep rolling out trains without automatic doors. Good job by police guy but equally bad by railways to not learn from its mistake."

A third user wrote, "Frequently, we are seeing such incidents happening. There must be some sort of permanent solutions must be implemented."

