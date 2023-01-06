Man has near-death experience while boarding moving train in Bihar; RPF jawan saves life | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man has near-death experience while boarding train

People consider putting their lives on the line in order to board a moving train, and over the years, various incidents have happened that have caused people to regret their actions. In a similar incident, a man from Bihar came dangerously close to being run over by a train. The frightening footage of his near-death experience has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows a man struggling to board a moving train. He stumbles and falls, with his body somewhat on the platform and partially on the side of the train. The clip further shows that he was on the point of getting run over by the train when the jawan intervened and gave him a second life.

The shocking footage was shared by the Ministry of Railways’ official Twitter account. The caption read, "An alert RPF jawan saved a passenger who met with an accident while boarding a moving train in Bihar's Purnia. Please do not attempt to board/deboard a moving train."

Netizens flocked to comment on the video. One user wrote, "We can simply avoid these type of accidents and save life’s with the use of technology and make door close before train starts from station and open door after stopping at stations." Another user wrote, "And you guys keep rolling out trains without automatic doors. Good job by police guy but equally bad by railways to not learn from its mistake."

A third user wrote, "Frequently, we are seeing such incidents happening. There must be some sort of permanent solutions must be implemented."

Internet users stressed that mandating automatic door closing is the only way to avert such events. On the microblogging platform, the video received more than 383k views.

