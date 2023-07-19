Maharashtra: Two terror suspects wanted by NIA nabbed in Pune, 1 escapes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Both were being probed for terror-related activities.

Two persons apprehended by the Pune Police on Tuesday for alleged bike theft were wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case of Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. The accused were wanted for alleged involvement in terror-related activities.

Both carries bounty of Rs 5 lakh each

According to the Police three suspects were caught by a police patrolling team while they were trying to steal a motorbike in Kothrud area of Maharashtra's Pune city in the wee hours of Tuesday. An accomplice of the two suspects managed to run away.

The police said that the two others apprehended have been identified as Imran Khan and Md Yunus Saki. Both of them were carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each.

Suspects were interrogated by Pune police and ATS

The two suspects were interrogated jointly by the Pune police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials. Commissioner of Police Retesh Kumarr said, “During the investigation, it was revealed both of them were wanted by the NIA.

He further said that during the search, one live cartridge, four mobile phones and a laptop were seized from their house. “They were being probed for terror-related activities,” police sources said. Further details are awaited.

