Maharashtra: Taxi driver threatens NCP MLA Raju Karemore, police registered case

A taxi driver allegedly threatened the sitting Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)MLA from Tumsar-Mohadi Constituency, Raju Manikrao Karemore, over an argument over payment of toll at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai.

Police sources revealed that Koremore was travelling from Santacruz to his residence in Colaba via a taxi when the taxi driver allegedly threatened him during the journey.

Taxi driver threatened NCP MLA

An official said that there was a dispute between the MLA and the taxi driver over the payment of toll for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Subsequently, the taxi driver allegedly threatened the MLA and forced him to get out of the taxi. Following this incident, MLA Koremore lodged a complaint at Vakola Police Station. Based on the MLA's complaint, the police registered a case against the taxi driver.

According to sources, the police have registered an FIR under Section 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 178 (3) of the Motor Vehicle Act and are searching for the accused taxi driver.

