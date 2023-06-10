Supriya Sule, Praful Patel appointed NCP working president: How Ajit Pawar reacted to their elevation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajit Pawar eated to party rejig

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday congratulated Supriya Sule and Praful Patel for being appointed as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The former Maharashtra deputy CM tweeted a Marathi post congratulating his party colleagues over their elevation in the party.

"On the 24th anniversary of the Nationalist Congress Party, MP Prafullabhai Patel and MP Supriyatai Sule were elected as the working president of the party under the guidance of honorable Sharad Chandra Pawar. Also, MP Prafullabhai Patel, MP Supriyatai Sule, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr. Yogananda Shastri, KK Sharma, PP Mohammad Faisal, Narendra Verma, Jitendra Awad, S R Colleagues Kohli, Naseem Siddiqui have been given various important responsibilities within the party. Congratulations to all these colleagues! It is believed that all the colleagues will successfully fulfill the responsibilities given by the honorable leadership," he tweeted.

The development is cruicial as it seems that junior powar was sidelined by the leadership as recently there was a strong buzz that Ajit Pawar may revolt against the party.

"Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is making its debut in the silver jubilee year with the idea of ​​'Maharashtra in the heart... eyes on the nation...' will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!," he added.

Senior Pawar earlier offered to resign last month from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other allies.

“I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made for me to withdraw the resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the NCP," Pawar had accepted the party's will to see him at the helm.

