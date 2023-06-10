Supriya Sule, Praful Patel new working presidents of NCP, announces Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Supriya Sule, Praful Patel new working presidents of NCP

Maharashtra: NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and PA Sangma in 1999, Sharad Pawar made the announcement. Supriya Sule, daughter of NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and MP, and NCP Vice-President Praful Patel has been announced as the working president of the party. As per reports, Sule will take responsibility for Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab, Women Youth, and Lok Sabha Coordination. On the other hand, Patel has been given the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Goa.

Taking to Twitter, Sule expressed her gratitude towards Pawar and said, "I am grateful to NCP President Hon. Pawar Saheb and all the Senior Leaders, party colleagues, party workers and well wishers of @NCPSpeaks for bestowing this huge responsibility of Working President along with Hon. @praful_patel Bhai. To my fellow members of the party, because of whom we have come this far,I will work diligently along with all of you to further strengthen the NCP and we collectively will serve the nation for the larger good of our fellow citizens."

The announcement was made in the presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar earlier offered to resign

Last month, the NCP leader offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders. “I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the NCP," Pawar had said.

An NCP panel later rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

ALSO READ | 'If someone thinks that he can shut voice by threats then...' Sharad Pawar on death threat

ALSO READ | Sharad Pawar receives death threat; case registered against two by Mumbai Police