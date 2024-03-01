Supriya Sule announces her candidature from Baramati Lok Sabha seat on WhatsApp status

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Supriya Sule

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Supriya Sule announced her candidature from Baramati Lok Sabha seat on WhatsApp status today (March 1) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Sule is the daughter of Sharad Pawar and a sitting MP from Baramati.

Image Source : INDIA TV Supriya Sule's WhatsApp status.

Earlier, Baramati MP and NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule responded to swirling speculation about her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar being nominated against her in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, stressing that there is nothing personal.

Sunetra Pawar is the wife of Sule's cousin and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the rival faction of NCP. Speaking to media on her home turf Baramati in the state's Pune district, the three-term MP said her battle is ideological and not personal.

Ajit Pawar, a seven-time MLA and one-term MP from Baramati, and several senior legislators broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP last year and aligned with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to join the state government.

Recently, the Election Commission allotted the party's name NCP and its ‘clock’ symbol to the group headed by Ajit Pawar. On February 15, Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar held that the Ajit Pawar-led group was the real NCP.

Asked about the speculation that Ajit Pawar could pit his wife against her in Baramati, Sule said, “For me, it is an ideological fight. There is nothing personal. (Sharad) Pawar Saheb has stood for a certain ideology and we are committed to it. How can this be a family fight,” she asked.

