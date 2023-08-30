Sharad Pawar lost two opportunities to become Prime Minister, he should retire now: SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Serum Institute of India Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla on Wednesday said that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar had two opportunities to become the Prime Minister but he lost it. He's getting older and should retire from politics now. Cyrus Poonawalla's statement has come a day before the I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting in Mumbai.

"Sharad Pawar had two opportunities to become the PM however he lost it... He is a clever person. He could have served well at that time but that chance had gone. Like I am also getting older so as he, therefore he should retire now," said Cyrus Poonawalla.

Addressing a press conference earlier today, Sharad Pawar said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

He said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within I.N.D.IA. alliance.

Pawar said there is no confusion over the NCP. People will teach those who have left a lesson, he added, targeting estranged nephew Ajit Pawar who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra last month.

Asked about BSP chief Mayawati, Pawar said, "It is not known on whose side she is. Earlier she has had dialogue with BJP."

On Muslim parties like the AIUDF not being part of the alliance, Pawar said, "they have spoken with me and are inclined to go with us. But I can't take a decision on this alone; we will have to speak with the Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on this. There will be a collective decision on that and till then accepting their overtures is difficult."

He said there is no such proposal on inclusion of Akali Dal, "but, if they are inclined we can think about it".

However, he said, “it is not easy because we have Arvind Kejriwal whose party is ruling Punjab and the Congress party has a different policy there.”

"That is why we will not do anything that enhances our differences," he noted.

"There are diverse parties but they can sit together, discuss and prepare a common minimum programme," Pawar said.

Ahead of the crucial third round of discussions, the opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday exuded confidence that it would provide a formidable alternative to bring political change in the country and asserted that it has several prime ministerial faces against BJP's “only one”.

The opposition alliance also expanded its ambit to 28 parties by including two regional outfits - the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP), a Marxist political party in Maharashtra, and another regional outfit.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on August 31 and September 1 at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

With inputs from PTI

