Pune: 27-year-old delivery agent arrested for video calling women, doing obscene acts

After seeing job opportunities on Facebook, he used to join WhatsApp groups and make obscene video calls to women, Mumbai Police said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2023 19:01 IST
Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested a 27-year-old Flipkart delivery agent for video calling women and doing obscene acts. The accused has been held from Pune.

"A 27-year-old Flipkart delivery agent was arrested from Pune for video calling over 30 women & doing obscene acts," police said.

"After seeing job opportunities on Facebook, he used to join WhatsApp groups and make obscene video calls or send photos to WhatsApp number displayed with a woman's picture," Mumbai Police informed.

(More to follow...)

