Pune: 27-year-old delivery agent arrested for video calling women, doing obscene acts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested a 27-year-old Flipkart delivery agent for video calling women and doing obscene acts. The accused has been held from Pune.

"A 27-year-old Flipkart delivery agent was arrested from Pune for video calling over 30 women & doing obscene acts," police said.

"After seeing job opportunities on Facebook, he used to join WhatsApp groups and make obscene video calls or send photos to WhatsApp number displayed with a woman's picture," Mumbai Police informed.

(More to follow...)

ALSO READ | Jharkhand: 16-year-old girl allegedly pushed to death from rooftop of apartment by 4 youths; probe on

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: Man found hanging on railway station's foot-over bridge