Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Poster war breaks out in Mahayuti ahead of Lok Sabha elections

As the Lok Sabha elections is nearing electoral battle is getting more intense by the day. Something similar is happening in Maharashtra where an battle for the seats is visible between Mahayuti MP Bhavana Gawali and Washim guardian minister Sanjay Rathod. The battle has now escalated to an such an extent that that the two candidate have resorted to a poster war.

Sanjay Rathod's daughter responds to the poster war

In Washim Yavatmal constituency, supporters of Bhavana Gawali put up a poster saying "Don't ask how far is the identity of my name, you defame your status as far as it is", while Sanjay Rathod's daughter also released a poster stating, "I will face every storm, I have faith that there is ground beneath my feet, the punlic is with with me and I also know that I am standing with my feet firmly on the ground, go like Sahyadri and tell the storms to be your war is with Damini Sanjay Rathod."

Chandrakant Thakre of Ajit Pawar group hopes to secure seat

Interestingly, 5-time MP Bhavana Gawli and Maharashtra government minister Sanjay Rathore, both are in Shinde Sena and both are willing to contest elections from Washim Yavatmal constituency. Their poster war is going viral on social media these days.

At the same time, Washim District Council President Chandrakant Thackeray of Ajit Pawar faction, who is part of the Mahayuti, is also hoping for a ticket in the same constituency. His posters have also started appearing at both these places on which it is written, "Vikas ka Vaada Chandrakant Dada". This has the people On the edge of their seats anticipating on who will be winning this seat in the Lok Sabha seat.

ALSO READ | TMC MP Arjun Singh likely to rejoin BJP after being denied Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore: Source

ALSO READ | Sarath Kumar-led AISMK merges with BJP ahead of Lok Sabha Elections in Tamil Nadu