Nanded govt hospital deaths: What is the use of 'three engines' if..., asks MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Eknath Shinde government over 24 deaths in Nanded government hospital in 24 hours. However, the number of the death count increased today to 31 with 7 more demises.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 deaths were reported in the government hospital in Nanded. The incident is very unfortunate. A similar incident also took place in Madantari Thane. There is a shortage of medicine in government hospitals in the state. Notably, in Mumbai, due to a shortage of TB medicine, advice is being given to use medicine carefully. These incidents are not limited to Nanded, Thane and Mumbai but everywhere," Thackeray wrote on X.

Thackeray's 'three engines' jibe at govt

He further asked what is the use of 'three engines' (BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena-Eknath) if the health of the state is on the ventilator.

"As all the three parties of the government have insured themselves adequately, they are not worried at all, but what about Maharashtra," he asked in the X post.

Unfortunately, Maharashtra is sick except for three parties in the government, MNS leader added.

"The government should pay more attention to how the health of Maharashtra can be improved by making efforts to increase the life expectancy" his X post read.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s take

"The health condition of Maharashtra has always been on the better side but for the last one year, in a way all the government departments of Maharashtra are working, neither the Health Minister is concerned, nor the doctors are working, and no one has any control. The health department is the most neglected department in Maharashtra," said Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Congress targets government

Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the Eknath Shinde government must make arrangements for medical staff as well as funds for the Nanded GMCH on priority. Chavan said the hospital has 500 beds but some 1,200 patients are admitted at present.

"It is natural that medical staff and doctors are overburdened due to such a large number of patients. I will speak to state deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar seeking his intervention for funds," Chavan said.

The dean has also said posts continue to remain vacant after the transfer of some nurses, while there is also a shortage of medical officers, the Congress leader claimed.

