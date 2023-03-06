Nagpur: Teen girl delivers baby at home watching videos on YouTube, kills newborn

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI File photo for representation only.

Nagpur news: In an incident that raises several serious questions, a 15-year-old girl delivered a baby at her home in Maharashtra's Nagpur after watching YouTube videos. She later killed the newborn. The teenager is an alleged victim of sexual exploitation, reports said.

According to the police, the girl was sexually exploited by a man she got acquainted with on social media. The girl told her mother that she was having some health issues to hide her baby bump.

"On March 2, she gave birth to a girl at her home and immediately strangled the newborn to death. She hid the body in a box in her home," news agency PTI quoted a police official, as saying. Her mother was not home at the time of delivery.

The teen's mother asked the girl about her health after she returned home, it was only then when the girl narrated her ordeal.

"Later, she was taken to a hospital. The body of the newborn was sent for postmortem," the police official added.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge of murder will be invoked after receiving a postmortem report, the official said.

