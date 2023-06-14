Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Youth dies while making reel; body recovered after 32 hours

In a tragic accident, a youth lost his life while making a reel in Dombivli area in Maharashtra. The Police recovered the body on Monday, after nearly gruelling 32 hours of search operations

18-year-old Abdullah Sheikh died after falling in a pump house in Thakurli area. He was accompanied by two of his friends who informed the police about the incident. After initial investigation, the police on Saturday informed the fire department about the accident. Following which a search operation was launched. The body was finally recovered on Monday.

According to reports, Abdullah Sheikh had gone to pumphouse located in Thakurli on Saturday evening to make reels for social media platforms. During which, he slipped and fell inside a well. Seeing this, both his friends went to the nearest Railway Protection Force. The RPF then informed the Vishnunagar police.

Station house officer Ramchandra Mahala, Vinay Koide, Rajesh Kasve, Kedar Marathe, and teams of women staff started the search operation on the spot. On Monday evening, firefighters recovered the body.