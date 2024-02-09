Team Thackeray leader shot dead on Facebook Live in Mumbai: Case against accused deceased's brother filed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel at the site where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkars son Abhishek was shot, in Mumbai

Mumbai Police on Friday registered an FIR against deceased accused Mauris Noronha's brother in the sensational murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar during a ‘Facebook Live’. Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation. Abhishek (40), son of former MLA Vinod Ghosalkar, a loyalist of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, was also a former corporator.

A viral video of the incident, which took place at assailant Mauris Noronha's office in IC Colony in the northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening, showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder.

The Crime Branch probe will focus on several aspects, including how Noronha got the weapon and who provided it to him, if he was under the influence of alcohol at the time and the questioning of people who were present at the spot when Ghosalkar was fired upon, he said. A senior police official said that Ghosalkar was hit by four bullets. Noronha, who used an illegal pistol for the crime, then shot himself once, he added.

'Old enmity'

Ghosalkar and Noronha had “personal enmity” but the Facebook live was arranged to clarify that they had come together, ending their bitterness for the betterment of the IC Colony area, another police official said. Noronha had many cases registered against him including corruption, extortion, rape etc. Noronha, who described himself as a social worker, has also contested the election of councilor. According to reports, Noronha had an old enmity with Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Sanjay Raut demands CM's resignation

Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut demanded resignation from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a post on 'X', Raut wrote, "Goon rule in Maharashtra! Morish Narohna, who shot Abhishek Ghosalkar four days ago, was at the bungalow. The Chief Minister met him." "Morrish was invited to join the Shinde Sena! Fadnavis is a complete failure as Home Minister! Resign!" he added.