Mumbai: Teacher molests minor student after she fails to reply to his online chat, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The accused teacher was arrested by Mumbai police.

Kandivali Police registered a case against a music teacher of a school under section 354, 354 (D) of IPC and IT Act for molesting a minor student in Mumbai.

The teacher was arrested on the charges of molesting a 13-year-old student, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused had also allegedly tried to chat with the Class 7 student on social media. The student did not respond to him on social media. The student accused the teacher of molesting as well as stalking her.

The matter came to light after the student informed parents about the teacher's act. Upon knowing about the misconduct of the teacher, the parents of the girl filed a complaint at the Charkop police station.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested 26-year-old Siddharth Singh at late Tuesday night. Singh was booked under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-D (stalking) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The officials said an investigation is underway into the matter.

Also read: School timings in Bengaluru likely to change due to traffic congestion, details here