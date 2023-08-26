Mumbai: Senior customs official dies by suicide a day after CBI raids his premises

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Senior customs official dies by suicide

A customs superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a lake near Taloja Jail in Mumbai, a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched his premises after registering a case of corruption against him. CBI had raided the house of Custom Superintendent Mayank Singh in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai on August 24.

The CBI has alleged that Singh had received bribes from firms to clear two bills, which were pending in the Customs Department.

Police found suicide note

Kharghar police station has filed an accidental death report (ADR). The police have also found a suicide note. In the note, Singh said that he was feeling embarrassed because of the case registered against him by the CBI, due to which he committed suicide.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe informed India TV that initially, this appeared to be a case of suicide. "A suicide note has been found in this matter. We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are conducting an investigation," Bharambe added.

CBI registered case

The CBI on August 23 registered a case against a senior official and two private companies based at Goregaon and Thane and others in connection with an alleged conspiracy case that caused financial loss to the government. "The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered case against then Superintendent, Bond Section, Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH), Raigad (Maharashtra) & others including two private companies based at Goregaon, Thane and unknown others," the CBI said in a statement.

The crackdown against the accused comes after a joint surprise check that was conducted in the Bond Section of JNCH by the CBI along with officials of JNCH.

"A redemption fine/ penalty of Rs. 9,56,000 and Rs. 4,96,000 were imposed respectively against two bills of entry pertaining to two said private companies and the goods covered under these two bills of entry were kept on hold by the Customs Intelligence Unit (CIU)," it said.

It was further alleged that both the private companies entered into a conspiracy with the said Superintendent, Bond Section, JNCH, Raigad, and others by paying undue advantage & managed to get delivery of the goods covered under these 02 Bills of Entry without paying the due fine/penalty and thereby, caused loss to the Government Exchequer.

Later searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Navi Mumbai, Noida, Sitapur, Goregaon and Thane.

