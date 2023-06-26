Mumbai Police registers case after video showing man carrying 7 children on bike goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GRAB FROM VIDEO A case was registered against the biker

The Mumbai Police on Monday took cognizance of a viral video on social media in which a biker is seen carrying seven children on a motorcycle putting their lives in danger.

The police filed a complaint and started an investigation into the matter.

"Not the ride we support! This rider had put the life of all pillion riders and others in danger. A serious offence u/sec 308 IPC for the attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused rider," Mumbai Traffic police tweeted.

It was learned that the video was from Tardeo Police Station, Mumbai.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Tardeo police station, an official said.

Further investigation is going on in this matter, he added.

