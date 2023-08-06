Mumbai Police receives call about 'serial bomb blast' on local train; probe on

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/PTI Police launched a probe after receiving the call

According to sources, Mumbai Police on Sunday morning received a call about a serial bomb blast in the train in the financial capital.

This call was received by the Mumbai control room this morning, the person on the phone claimed that a bomb has been placed in a local train in Mumbai, the lady police officer attending the call in control tried to gather more information from him. However, the caller did not prove details of the bomb and he hung up the phone saying that he was calling from Vile Parle area of ​​Juhu, sources said.

When the police traced the location of the phone of the concerned person, it was found that the call was made from Juhu, they added.

After some time, the caller switched off his mobile. Sources said given the seriousness of the matter, the officials have informed the concerned police station to be vigilant about security. An investigation is underway into the matter.

