Mumbai Police recovers drugs worth Rs 1.18 crore, four persons arrested

The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested four drug peddlers in the Santa Cruz area of the city with high-quality drugs, said police on Saturday. The seized drugs have an estimated international market value of Rs 1.18 crore.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sachin Kiran Nande (33), Nico Philip Gonsalves (31), Harshad Shankar Parulekar (42), and Karington Diabrio (33).

1.7 gm charas, 950 gm hydro ganja powder seized

As per information received from the police, there was intelligence indicating that some individuals were involved in drug trafficking near the Trumpet Sky Lounge and Club Bombay in the Santacruz area. Following this information, the team set up a trap and seized 1,700 gm of high-quality charas worth Rs 85 lakh and 950 gm hydro ganja powder from the accused. Subsequently, the police arrested four individuals at the scene.

The police have filed a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and subsequently arrested the suspects. The accused individuals were presented before the court, which ordered them to be placed in police custody, as per the police statement.

The police are now focused on determining where these individuals sourced the drugs from and who their intended recipients were.

