Maharashtra: 16 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meals at civic-run school in Mumbai

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Students fell sick owing to suspected food poisoning.

At least 16 students of a civic-run school in Mumbai were hospitalised on Friday after they fell sick owing to suspected food poisoning. According to officials, the incident was reported from the city's Govandi area.

Several students of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's school at Anik village complained of symptoms like stomach soon after they were served a midday meal around 9.45 am.

"Nine boys and seven girls were admitted to the BMC's Shatabdi Hospital. They are undergoing treatment and their condition is stable," officials said. The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration collected samples of the midday meal and sent them to a forensic laboratory.

Similar incidents in Delhi school

In a similar incident, as many as 70 students had fallen sick after consuming mid-day meals at a government school in New Delhi in the month of August. The incident was reported from Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya School Durgapark, Sagarpur. The health of students had started deteriorating after drinking soya milk in the mid-day meal. Following this, they were immediately taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

(With inputs from PTI)

