Lawrence Bishnoi gang calls Mumbai businessman, demands Rs 20 lakh

A Mumbai-based businessman has received an extortion call from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, demanding Rs 20 lakhs. The complainant had received a call from a private number on July 20 evening, where the caller identified himself as a member of the Bishnoi gang, the sources said.

Police registered case against unknown person

The caller then demanded Rs 20 lakh from the businessman stating that he needs money to get his gang members released from jail. The man who received is a resident of Mumbai’s Malda and runs a catering business.

Based on the complaint of the business, Dindoshi Police registered a case under Section 385 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an investigation has been started into the matter.

Issue raised in Maharashtra Assembly

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang's threat call to the businessman was raised in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as well. BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised the issue of Lawrence Bishnoi in the assembly.

He said that a businessman living in Malad received threats from the Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 20 lakh from him. The BJP leader further demanded and said that the matter should be investigated by the crime branch, after which the police contacted the businessman and started the investigation by registering an FIR.

