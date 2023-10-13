Mumbai: Bomb scare at MMRDA building after threat call, nothing suspicious found

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A suspicious bag was found in the parking lot of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) building located in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Friday, triggering a bomb scare. Panic had gripped the area after a suspicious bag was found.

Upon receiving information about a potential bomb in a car, the team initiated an investigation. Mumbai Police officers and a bomb squad team were rushed to the spot and searched the entire building. However, nothing suspicious was found inside the bag upon investigation.

During the investigation, it was found that the person who reported the incident had a mental illness. The police took the person into their custody and started further investigation.

